AP Exclusive Kim takes snowboard season off for studies

By AP News

Snowboarder Chloe Kim will take the season off from competitions and training to concentrate on her classes at Princeton.

She will be back in training next May, with plans to make it to the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

She made sure to tell her fans on her YouTube channel that this was in no way a retirement. Kim won halfpipe gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018.

“This isn’t like, an ‘Oh-my-gosh, I’m retiring video,” the champion snowboarder said on a YouTube video provided to The Associated Press in advance of its wider release.

