Anaheim hosts Arizona to begin season

Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks take on the Arizona Coyotes at home for the season opener.

Anaheim went 21-23-6 in Western Conference games and 19-14-8 at home in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Ducks allowed 2.8 goals on 33.1 shots per game last season.

Arizona went 27-19-4 in Western Conference games and 19-18-4 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Coyotes scored 209 total goals last season while collecting 328 assists.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.