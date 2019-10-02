Rams-Seahawks Preview Capsule

LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-1) at SEATTLE (3-1)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, Fox and NFL Network

OPENING LINE — Seahawks by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Rams 3-1, Seahawks 2-2

SERIES RECORD —Seattle leads 23-19

LAST MEETING — Rams beat Seahawks 36-31, Nov. 11, 2018

LAST WEEK — Rams lost to Buccaneers 55-40; Seahawks beat Cardinals 27-10

AP PRO32 RANKING — Rams No. 5, Seahawks No. 6

RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (22), PASS (5).

RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (10T), RUSH (9), PASS (16).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (16), PASS (12).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (6), PASS (17).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES —Rams have won six of past eight vs. Seahawks, and three of past four in Seattle. …Sean McVay is 10-2 against NFC West teams, including 6-0 last season. Rams averaging 32.7 points per division game under McVay, who has only one division loss in which Rams weren’t resting starters: Seahawks’ 16-10 win in October 2017. … Rams have lost back-to-back games once in McVay’s first 40 games. … Rams had six sacks in two wins over Seattle last season. … DT Aaron Donald has 10 1/2 sacks in 10 career games against Seattle. … QB Jared Goff coming off career-high 517-yard performance against Tampa Bay and tied Drew Bledsoe’s NFL record with 45 completions. Goff, McVay weren’t happy with history because that meant Rams played from behind all day in loss to Buccaneers. … RT Rob Havenstein was redshirt freshman on Russell Wilson’s final team at Wisconsin. … RB Todd Gurley isn’t getting many carries, but has nine total TDs and 699 yards from scrimmage in seven career meetings with Seahawks. … LT Andrew Whitworth to start his 200th career game. Whitworth will be 92nd player in NFL history to reach mark. … WR Cooper Kupp leads NFC, sits second in NFL with 388 yards receiving. Yakima native who went to Eastern Washington coming back strong from season-ending injury. … Seahawks haven’t lost three straight at home to divisional opponent since 1996-98 vs. Broncos. Seahawks 8-1 in Thursday games under Pete Carroll and 17-2 in all home prime-time games since 2010. Only Thursday loss under Carroll came in 2012 vs. 49ers. … Seahawks haven’t started 4-1 since 2016. … QB Russell Wilson ;leads NFC with 118.7 passer rating. He has posted 120 passer rating and thrown three TDs in past two games vs. Rams. … RB Chris Carson rushed for 104 yards Cardinals, seventh career 100-yard game. He rushed for 116 yards last year vs. Rams in Seattle. … RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) expected to play after missing past two. Penny’s only career 100-yard game came at Rams last season. … TE Will Dissly had seven receptions and TD vs. Cardinals. First TE with four or more TDs in first four weeks of season since Rob Gronkowski in 2015. … DE Jadeveon Clowney had first career interception and returned it 27 yards for TD last week vs. Cardinals. … LB Bobby Wagner third in league with 45 combined tackles, needs 26 to move into first on team’s all-time list. … LB Mychal Kendricks tied for team lead after two sacks vs. Cardinals. … Fantasy tip: In both games last season, Seattle had success running on Rams’ defense, which ranks 22nd in league through four games. Carson seems like smart play coming off his first 100-yard game of season.

