Newton misses 2nd straight day of practice with foot injury

By AP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton was a no-show at practice for the second straight day, increasing the likelihood that Kyle Allen will start at quarterback for the Panthers when they visit Arizona.

Newton reaggravated a mid-foot sprain during Thursday night’s loss to the Buccaneers and has not practiced since. He remains in a walking boot.

Allen, who went undrafted in 2018, led the Panthers (0-2) to a 33-14 win over the Saints in the 2018 regular season finale in his only NFL regular season start. Allen had three touchdowns in that game — two passing and one rushing — before exiting in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Rookie Will Grier will be Allen’s backup Sunday against the Cardinals if Newton can’t play.

