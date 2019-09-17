Webb scheduled to start for Giants at Red Sox

San Francisco Giants (72-78, third in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (79-70, third in the NL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (1-2, 6.75 ERA) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 5.81 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox -196; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants travel to face the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The Red Sox are 36-39 in home games. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .337 is third in the league. Mookie Betts leads the team with an OBP of .386.

The Giants are 39-36 on the road. San Francisco’s lineup has 158 home runs this season, Kevin Pillar leads them with 21 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 83 extra base hits and is slugging .557. Christian Vazquez is 9-for-28 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Pillar leads the Giants with 146 hits and has 80 RBIs. Mauricio Dubon is 11-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Giants: 5-5, .219 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Mookie Betts: (foot), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Brock Holt: (illness), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

Giants Injuries: Tony Watson: (wrist), Will Smith: (back), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Jaylin Davis: (wrist), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.