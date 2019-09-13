Sunny
91.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Yanks’ Boone ’optimistic’ about injured Encarnación, Sanchez

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Yanks’ Boone ’optimistic’ about injured Encarnación, Sanchez

Photo Icon View Photo

TORONTO — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he’s “optimistic” both Edwin Encarnación and Gary Sanchez will be able to return before the end of the season, one day after the sluggers were injured in separate games of a doubleheader victory over Detroit.

The news was clearer for New York’s pitching staff. Right-hander Luis Severino, who hasn’t pitched this season because of shoulder soreness, is expected to make his debut Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, and left-hander Jordan Montgomery will return from elbow surgery to face Toronto on Sunday, possibly following an opener. Montgomery hasn’t pitched in the majors since May 1, 2018.

Left-hander J.A. Happ had a cortisone injection in his troublesome left biceps muscle Friday and is expected to pitch against the Angels next week. Happ pitched 4 2/3 innings against the Tigers on Thursday before being replaced by Chad Green. Happ said afterward that he’s been bothered by biceps tendinitis for his past few starts.

It’s been an injury-plagued season for the AL East-leading Yankees, with 30 players making 38 trips to the injured list. That’s the highest total in the major leagues in at least 15 seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 