French driver Anthoine Hubert dies in Formula Two accident

By AP News

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — French driver Anthoine Hubert has died in a Formula Two accident at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old died following a 160 mph (257 kph) collision at the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps track, which earlier Saturday saw qualifying for Sunday’s Formula One race.

Hubert raced for the British-owned Arden team.

Motorsport’s governing body FIA said Hubert “succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35.”

The statement also gave details of the other two drivers involved, Juan-Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi.

Correa was “in a stable condition” and being treated at Liege hospital and Alesi was checked and declared fit at the on-site medical center.

FIA says it is investigating the incident.

