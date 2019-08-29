Sunny
Nets’ Chandler suspended 25 games for positive drug test

By AP News

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler has been suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA for testing positive for Ipamorelin, a drug that increases the release of growth hormone.

The league says Thursday that Chandler’s suspension will begin with the first regular-season game in which he is healthy and eligible to play.

The Nets signed the veteran forward during their busy offseason. He could play a valuable role in the absence of Kevin Durant, who is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Chandler, a first-round pick of the New York Knicks in 2007, has averaged 12.9 points in 11 seasons.

