The Latest Packed lineup at US Open includes Osaka, Nadal

NEW YORK — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament. (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Play has begun at the U.S. Open under sunny skies, an expected high of 84 degrees (29 degrees Celsius) and no rain in the forecast.

Early matches from Petra Kvitova and Alexander Zverev kick off a stuffed slate of 75 contests in singles and doubles to make up for a Tuesday lineup that was washed out by rain except for the two show courts with retractable roofs.

Highlights include a second-round night match in Arthur Ashe Stadium between 15-year-old American Coco Gauff and Hungarian Timea Babos. Top-seeded Naomi Osaka plays there earlier against Magda Linette. If both Gauff and Osaka win, they would face each other in the third round on the weekend.

On the men’s side, second-seeded Rafael Nadal faces Thanasi Kokkinakis in the late match on Ashe, No. 5 Daniil Medvedev plays Hugo Dellien and Nick Kyrgios takes on Antoine Hoang.

10 a.m.

Coco Gauff has a match at night and a possible showdown with Naomi Osaka if she wins it.

And the U.S. Open has some catching up to do.

Gauff and Osaka are in action during a fourth day of play that will be a little busier than usual as tournament officials try to reschedule matches that were postponed by rain Wednesday.

Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, opens the Thursday night session on Louis Armstrong Stadium against Timea Babos. Osaka plays there earlier against Magda Linette. If both win, it’s the 15-year-old Gauff against the top-ranked defending champion in the third round on the weekend.

Rafael Nadal and his upset-filled half of the men’s bracket are scheduled to play, along with Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki.

