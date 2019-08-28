Clear
Francona Indians plan on activating RHP Carrasco

By AP News

CLEVELAND — Cleveland manager Terry Francona says the Indians plan on activating right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco from the 60-day injured list Sunday,

Francona told the MLB Network Radio about the planned move Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Carrasco has been out of major league action since late May, when he was diagnosed with leukemia. He has made three rehab appearances so far with Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus, permitting one run while striking out six hitters across 3 2/3 innings.

Carrasco will make one final minor league appearance Thursday and, assuming all goes well, he will join Cleveland’s bullpen Sunday as he continues to build endurance in his arm.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

