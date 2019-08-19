Sunny
80.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hudson has no-hitter through 6 innings for Cards vs Brewers

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Hudson has no-hitter through 6 innings for Cards vs Brewers

Photo Icon View Photo

ST. LOUIS — Dakota Hudson is working on a no-hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals through six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hudson has struck out six and walked three, including Christian Yelich twice. The right-hander has thrown 92 pitches, and the Cardinals lead 3-0 on Monday night in a matchup of NL Central contenders.

Milwaukee’s best chance for a hit came in the sixth when Trent Grisham hit a hard grounder up the middle. St. Louis shortstop Paul DeJong made a diving stop and threw out Grisham at first base.

The 24-year-old Hudson has completed seven innings twice in his two-year major league career.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 