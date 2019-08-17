Miocic stops Cormier, reclaims heavyweight belt at UFC 241

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Stipe Miocic stopped Daniel Cormier with a barrage of punches in the fourth round, reclaiming his heavyweight title with a stunning comeback victory at UFC 241 on Saturday night.

Nate Diaz also returned from a three-year hiatus with a dominant decision victory over Anthony Pettis at Honda Center.

Miocic (19-3) appeared to be losing the first three rounds of his rematch with Cormier (22-2), who added the heavyweight belt to his light heavyweight title by stopping Miocic in the first round in July 2018.

The determined firefighter from Cleveland kept coming forward through Cormier’s blows, and Miocic finally hurt the champion with a punch to the body. Miocic landed several powerhouse right hands to Cormier’s head, buckling his knees and eventually forcing referee Herb Dean to stop the fight with 51 seconds left in the fourth round.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports