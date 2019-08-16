Sunny
Matsuyama blisters Medinah with 63 for BMW Championship lead

By AP News

MEDINAH, Ill. — Hideki Matsuyama rode a hot putter to a record score at Medinah, making five birdie putts from 15 feet or longer for a 9-under 63 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship.

He also took a big step toward keeping alive his streak of playing the Tour Championship every year since he turned pro.

Matsuyama started and ended his round with a 30-foot birdie putt, the last one giving him the 36-hole lead over Patrick Cantlay (67) and Tony Finau (66). Justin Thomas recovered from three bogeys for a 69 and was two shots behind.

Tiger Woods made back-to-back bogeys late in his round just when he was getting some momentum. He had to settle for a 71 and was 10 shot behind.

