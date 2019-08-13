Sunny
15-year-old American Coco Gauff gets US Open wild-card entry

By AP News

Coco Gauff has received a wild-card entry for the U.S. Open’s main draw.

It will be the second Grand Slam tournament for the 15-year-old from Florida.

She made a magical run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last month after getting a wild card into the qualifying rounds there.

Gauff became the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon, upset five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round and wound up losing to eventual title winner Simona Halep.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced its wild cards Tuesday.

The year’s last major tennis tournament begins Aug. 26.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

