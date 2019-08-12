14-year-old midfielder signs with USL’s Orange County SC

IRVINE, Calif. — A 14-year-old soccer player has signed a professional contract with USL Championship club Orange County SC.

Francis Jacobs is the youngest male player ever to sign a pro soccer contract in the U.S., according to the club.

Jacobs is from Laguna Beach, California. He was 14 years, four months and 29 days old when he signed his deal last month.

That’s less than a month younger than Freddy Adu was when he signed with Major League Soccer’s DC United in November 2003.

Jacobs has been training with Orange County SC’s first team since May. He has trained at Bayer Leverkusen and Köln in Germany, but the midfielder is starting his pro career near his hometown.

Jacobs could play for Orange County later this season.

