Hamilton sets track record in 3rd Hungarian GP practice

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton set a track record on his last lap to clock the fastest time in the third and final practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

The five-time Formula One champion beat Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s leading time by just 0.013 seconds, clocking 1:16.084 at the Hungaroring track nestled in rolling countryside outside Budapest.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel was third quickest — 0.082 behind Hamilton in a competitive session.

Vettel was ahead of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc rounding out the top five.

Hamilton leads the championship by 41 points ahead of Bottas, with Verstappen 63 points behind in third place.

Verstappen has won two of the past three races.

