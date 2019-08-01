Clear
66.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Broncos coach Fangio has kidney stone, plans to work game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CANTON, Ohio — Despite being hospitalized earlier Thursday with a kidney stone attack, Vic Fangio plans to make his head coaching debut in the Hall of Fame game when his Denver Broncos face the Atlanta Falcons.

The 60-year-old Fangio was stricken hours before kickoff, but arrived at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium around 6 p.m. The opening game of the preseason begins at 8 p.m.

“Seems like he is fine, he will get that behind him,” Broncos general manager John Elway said. “Vic is a tough guy.”

Elway hired Fangio last winter after Fangio built the dynamic defense for the Chicago Bears from 2015-18.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 