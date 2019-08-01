Clear
65.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Newton cautions rehab on shoulder is ’a work in progress’

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Newton cautions rehab on shoulder is ’a work in progress’

Photo Icon View Photo

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says he has not fully recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.

Newton says uncorking a few 45 yard throws earlier in training camp felt good and provided him with a sigh of relief, but cautioned Thursday that his rehab remains “a work in progress.” The quarterback doesn’t want people to assume, “Oh, Cam is back.” Newton says he is “doing a lot of work behind the scenes.”

Newton was held out of team drills Thursday for the third time in eight days as trainers look to ease him back into action.

The 2015 league MVP struggled last season with shoulder problems, preventing him from throwing more than 20 yards downfield and he missed the final two games.

Newton is working to develop a more compact throwing motion to ease stress on his shoulder.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 