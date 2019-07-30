Yelich takes 16-game hit streak into matchup with Athletics

Milwaukee Brewers (56-51, third in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (60-47, second in the NL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-4, 4.19 ERA) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (7-5, 4.09 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee’s Yelich puts 16-game hit streak on the line against Athletics.

The Athletics are 33-22 in home games. Oakland has hit 169 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Matt Chapman leads them with 23, averaging one every 16.8 at-bats.

The Brewers have gone 23-27 away from home. Milwaukee has hit 176 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Christian Yelich leads the team with 36, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 118 hits and has 51 RBIs. Khris Davis is 5-for-34 with six RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 80 RBIs and is batting .337. Keston Hiura has 12 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .213 batting average, 5.62 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: 10-day IL (oblique), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: day-to-day (shoulder), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (ribcage), Corbin Burnes: 10-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.