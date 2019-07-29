Tigers look to stop 6-game slide against Angels

Detroit Tigers (30-71, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (55-52, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-8, 7.57 ERA) Angels: Jaime Barria (4-3, 6.63 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Angels are 28-26 in home games. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .330 is seventh in the majors. Mike Trout leads the team with an OBP of .428.

The Tigers are 17-35 on the road. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .287, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with a mark of .333.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fletcher leads the Angels with 110 hits and has 38 RBIs. Trout is 10-for-42 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 49 extra base hits and is batting .275. Niko Goodrum is 13-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .222 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Tigers: 1-9, .207 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: 10-day IL (infection), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (back), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Alcantara: 10-day IL (finger), Nicholas Castellanos: day-to-day (abdominal tightness), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.