Rays’ Snell to undergo arthroscopic surgery on left elbow

By AP News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell will be sidelined until at least September due to arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow.

The Tampa Bay Rays placed Snell on the 10-day injured list Thursday and said team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Koco Eaton will operate on the 26-year-old left-hander next Monday.

The team anticipates Snell will be ready to return in September.

Snell is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA in 20 starts this season, including 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA in outings since June 30.

He became the second Cy Young winner in franchise history last season, leading the major leagues with 21 wins.

The Rays rewarded Snell with a $50 million, five-year contract.

