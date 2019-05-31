Quantcast
Merritt takes early lead by 2 shots at Memorial

Posted on 05/31/2019 by AP News

Troy Merritt tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament Friday, May 31, 2019, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
DUBLIN, Ohio — Troy Merritt chipped in for eagle on his way to a 6-under 66 that gave him a two-shot lead over the early starters in the second round of the Memorial.

Merritt was at 9-under 135, two shots ahead of a large group that included Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler.

Also at 9 under was Emiliano Grillo, who had the lead until a bogey on the 17th and a wedge on the 18th that he was trying to get close to save par and wound up making double bogey.

Phil Mickelson started with a triple bogey and matched his worst score at Muirfield Village with a 79 to miss the cut.

Tiger Woods, seven shots behind when he teed off, played in the afternoon.

