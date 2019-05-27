Nadal, Djokovic and Serena play on Day 2 of French Open

Quantcast
Posted on 05/27/2019 by AP News

FILE - In this June 6, 2015, file photo, Serena Williams holds the trophy after winning the final of the French Open tennis tournament against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. Welcome back to Paris, Serena Williams. The tennis world can't wait to find out exactly how that bothersome left knee is holding up. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams -…Enlarge

PARIS — Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams — owners of a combined collection of 55 Grand Slam singles titles — are each in action on Day 2 at the French Open.

Each is embarking on a bid to achieve a milestone over the next two weeks at Roland Garros.

Beginning against Yannick Hanfmann (a German qualifier who played tennis at Southern California and whose career Grand Slam record is 0-1), Nadal seeks his record-extending 12th championship in Paris, the most for any man or woman at any major tournament.

Djokovic, whose initial opponent is Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, eyes a fourth consecutive Grand Slam trophy, something only one man has managed to do in the past 45 years: Djokovic.

And Williams, who starts against Vitalia Diatchenko, renews her quest for a 24th major title, which would tie Margaret Court for the most in history.

Other past Grand Slam champs in action on a busy day include Stan Wawrinka, Caroline Wozniacki, Sam Stosur and Petra Kvitova.

