Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer won’t return for postseason

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer will not return for the postseason on the advice of doctors.

The school said Thursday that she plans to resume her coaching duties later this year. The announcement comes nearly three weeks after Rutgers said the 70-year-old Hall of Famer would sit out the rest of the regular season and possibly return for the postseason.

“I am truly disappointed that I will not be able to join (my team), but I need to listen to my doctors,” Stringer said in the statement issued by the school.

Assistant coach Tim Eatman will continue to serve as acting head coach. The Scarlet Knights (22-9, 13-5) are expected to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

Stringer picked up her 1,000th win on Nov. 13 against Central Connecticut State. She is the fifth Division I women’s coach to achieve the milestone.

