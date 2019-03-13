AP Top 25 Podcast Talkin’ basketball_ March Madness edition

The madness of March has already begun with conference… Enlarge

The madness of March has already begun with conference tournaments in full swing and Selection Sunday looming.

The latest edition of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast is a basketball special edition. AP national college basketball writer Aaron Beard joins Ralph Russo to sort out how the bracket might come together and look at the contenders to take the NCAA Tournament title.

Duke looks like the best team in the country when Zion Williamson is healthy, but that hasn’t been the case in a while. How will Williamson’s injury influence the selection committee? Is Duke a No, 1 seed regardless? Who are the other top seeds?

Plus, mid-majors or middle of the pack power conference teams? Should the committee be more open-minded to the underdogs?

