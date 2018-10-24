Kansas to hold De Sousa out pending investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa, whose name has surface as part of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, will be withheld from competition pending a review of his eligibility.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self said in a statement before appearing at the Big 12’s annual media day Wednesday that the sophomore forward would be held out beginning with Thursday’s exhibition game.

During the trial of former Adidas executive James Gatto, ex-AAU coach T.J. Gassnola testified that he facilitated payments to De Sousa’s guardian in an attempt to steer him toward Kansas.

Gassnola denied that the Jayhawks’ coaching staff knew about the payments.

De Sousa graduated from IMG Academy last December and joined the Jayhawks for the spring semester, providing valuable interior depth as the school made a run to the Final Four.

