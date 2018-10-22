Quantcast
help information
Clear
61.9 ° F
Full Weather

Lakers’ Ingram grateful 4-game suspension wasn’t harsher

Posted on 10/22/2018 by AP News

Los Angeles Lakers’ Rajon Rondo (9) defends on Houston Rockets’ Chris Paul during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Brandon Ingram is grateful he wasn’t punished more…Enlarge

LOS ANGELES — Brandon Ingram is grateful he wasn’t punished more harshly for his role in the fight that got the Los Angeles Lakers’ season off to a weird start.

Ingram began his four-game suspension Monday night when the Lakers hosted the San Antonio Spurs.

The normally mild-mannered forward confronted an official, shoved Houston’s James Harden and threw punches at Chris Paul. Ingram acknowledged that his four-game ban was “better than we expected.”

The Lakers were without two starters against the Spurs. Rajon Rondo began his three-game suspension for spitting and punching in his altercation with Paul, a longtime rival.

The Lakers’ first season with LeBron James was never going to be boring, but James is eager to get back to basketball.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tag/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.