‘Boots’ Ennis crowns himself best fighter in 147-pound division with dominant win over Stanionis

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jaron Ennis crowned himself the best fighter in the 147-pound division when he stopped Eimantas Stanionis after six rounds and claimed three shares of the welterweight division crown with a decisive win Saturday night in boxing’s return to Atlantic City.

Ennis ran his record to 34-0 after the fight was waved off once Stanionis was unable to continue after the sixth round. Ennis sent Stanionis to the ropes and down to one knee with a series of left-handed uppercuts and body shots. Ennis stumbled Stanionis with a big blow to the body right before the bell — and the Philly fighter stared him down as he strutted to the corner.

The seventh round never came.

Ennis, out of northwest Philadelphia and a rising star in the sport, was already the IBF welterweight champion and he took the WBA and Ring Magazine away from Stanionis (15-1). Ennis said in the ring it was too early to decide if he would move up in weight class.

There was a decided Philly flavor in Boardwalk Hall for Ennis’ unification victory. “Boots” was accompanied to the ring by Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey — who draped the IBF belt over his right shoulder for the ring walk — and Philly rapper Meek Mill’s music played between rounds.

The 27-year-old Ennis has won eight straight fights overall and made four straight successful title defenses since he defeated Ukrainian fighter Karen Chukhadzhian for the championship in January 2023.

The 30-year-old Stanionis, who represented Lithuania in the 2016 Olympic Games, was elevated to full WBA champion in August when Terence Crawford vacated the WBA belt.

Boardwalk Hall hadn’t held a major title fight since Sergey Kovalev beat Bernard Hopkins on Nov. 8, 2014, in a light heavyweight championship bout. Eleider Alvarez beat Kovalev and won the 175-pound championship by knockout at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in 2018 in what can be generously described as the last big-time bout in Atlantic City.

As Atlantic City casinos withered over the last dozen or so years, so did interest in hosting boxing cards.

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center in New York host some of the biggest domestic cards while the true headline bouts — topped by Tyson Fury’s win over Francis Ngannou in October 2023 — are held in Saudi Arabia. Celebrity bouts such as Jake Paul’s win over a 58-year-old Tyson have become the rage and can pack 70,000 fans inside a football stadium — though an expected sellout crowd of about 10,000 fans brought the building to life Saturday night.

Ennis was raised in the Germantown section of Philadelphia and was a Golden Gloves gold medalist as an amateur. He made his pro debut in 2016. As for that Boots nickname? His dad was a boxer and Ennis picked it up as a kid when he tagged along to training sessions in the gym.

Ennis headlined a card in July that attracted a surprising 14,119 fans in Philadelphia to the Wells Fargo Center and his next bout in November at the home of the Flyers and 76ers saw that number dip to about 10,000 fans at the fight.

He’s has been vocal about wanting to fight Errol Spence Jr. or Crawford in any weight class. He’d also like a shot at Canelo Alvarez. Ennis also hasn’t ruled out a move up in weight class to 154 pounds.

With Maxey dancing with him in the ring, Ennis can settle for being the best at 147.

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer