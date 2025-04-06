Gill guides Gujarat to a 7-wicket win over Hyderabad in IPL

Gill guides Gujarat to a 7-wicket win over Hyderabad in IPL View Photo

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Shubman Gill scored a well-calculated 61 runs not out as Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets with 20 balls remaining in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

It was Gill’s first half-century of the season and it helped Gujarat climb to second in the points table with a third consecutive win. Gill hit nine fours in his 43-ball knock.

Spin all-rounder Washington Sundar contributed 49 off 29 in the successful chase as Gujarat finished with 153-3 in 16.4 overs.

Hyderabad earlier suffered another poor batting display and was restricted to 152-8 in 20 overs after losing the toss. Pacer Mohammed Siraj picked up 4-17 in four overs.

Change in Sunday fixtures

Sunday’s doubleheader was reduced to a single game. Kolkata Knight Riders was supposed to host Lucknow SuperGiants but it was shifted to Tuesday after a request from Kolkata police due to religious festivities in the city.

Tuesday will become a doubleheader: Punjab will host Chennai in the evening after the Kolkata-Lucknow game.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket