Lucknow hands Mumbai third defeat in Indian Premier League

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Lucknow Super Giants notched their first home win after beating the Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Fast bowlers Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan kept their nerves in the last two overs against Hardik Pandya to restrict Mumbai to 191-5 in reply to Lucknow’s 203-8.

Mumbai seemed to be in control of the chase as Suryakumar Yadav made 67 off 43 balls in his 100th IPL game for the Indians. But Khan dismissed Yadav off a mistimed ramp shot in the 17th over that brought Lucknow back into the game.

Before Pandya’s unbeaten 28 off 16 balls, his medium pace grabbed 5-36.

But half-centuries from openers Mitchell Marsh (60) and Aiden Markram (53) gave Lucknow just enough runs on the board.

Mitchell should have been out in Trent Boult’s first over but Lucknow didn’t go for a caught behind appeal. The Australian plundered nine fours and two sixes in his third half-century of the season.

Captain Rishabh Pant’s poor season with the bat continued when he fell for 2, his third single-digit score in four games, before cameos by Ayush Badoni (30) and David Miller (27) helped Lucknow cross 200 runs.

Lucknow has two wins and two losses. Five-time champion Mumbai has lost three of its four games.

