Tiztastic wins the $1 million Louisiana Derby and qualifies for the Kentucky Derby

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tiztasitic galloped past three horses down the stretch to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby by two lengths on Saturday, earning the Steve Asmussen-trained horse enough Kentucky Derby qualifying points to enter the opening race of the Triple Crown.

Going off at 9-1 from the third post, Tiztastic cruised just behind a tight pack of six frontrunners before picking up the pace in the final turn and was fourth by the time jockey Joel Rosario steered him on to the back stretch.

John Hancock, 2-1 favorite in the 10-horse field, took the early lead from the first post position and didn’t relinquish it until Built, the third-place finisher in last month’s Risen Star Stakes, pulled even entering the final turn.

Risen Star runner-up Chunk of Gold and Tiztastic pulled even as they entered the stretch, with Instant Replay trailing close behind.

Tiztastic steadily pulled in front from there.

Chunk of Gold, with Jareth Loveberry aboard, finished second for trainer Ethan West. Instant Replay came home third and Brad Cox-trained John Hancock faded to fourth.

Tiztastic finished the 1 3/16-mile race distance in 1:56.20 and paid $17, $7.20 and $4.40. The Grade II victory also earned him 100 Kentucky Derby qualifying points.

Chunk of Gold paid $8.40 and $5.20 and earned 50 qualifying points. Instant Replay, also trained by Cox, and with Florent Geroux aboard, paid $5.20 and earned 25 points.

