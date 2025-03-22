Clear
56.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Lewis Hamilton wins Chinese F1 sprint race for his first Ferrari victory

Sponsored by:
By AP News
China F1 GP Auto Racing

Lewis Hamilton wins Chinese F1 sprint race for his first Ferrari victory

Photo Icon View Photo

SHANGHAI (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has won his first race for Ferrari, securing Saturday’s Sprint victory from pole position following an early duel Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen at the Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Hamilton got a great start to take the lead into turn one, and managed the gap to Verstappen, until the Dutchman was passed for second on lap 15 by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri into the back straight’s hairpin. The pair completed the podium.

Piastri’s teammate Lando Norris finished eighth. He started sixth, but went wide at the turn six hairpin, lost places, and only got past Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll in the closing laps.

Qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix starts at 3pm local time (0700 GMT).

Hamilton arrived in Shanghai after a disappointing season-opening race last weekend in Australia, where he finished 10th in his debut race for Ferrari.

___

AP Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

By STEWART BELL
Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 