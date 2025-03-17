Light Rain
LIV Golf Money Leaders

By AP News

Player year-to-date money rankings through LIV Golf Singapore

Player Trn Money
Joaquin Niemann 4 $8,457,857.00
Sergio Garcia 4 $4,936,000.00
Adrian Meronk 4 $4,589,357.00
Jon Rahm 4 $3,755,375.00
Dean Burmester 4 $3,632,500.00
Sebastian Muñoz 4 $3,180,375.00
Brooks Koepka 4 $3,010,857.00
David Puig 4 $2,789,500.00
Abraham Ancer 4 $2,687,500.00
Carlos Ortiz 4 $2,362,500.00
Lucas Herbert 4 $2,340,750.00
Ben Campbell 4 $2,120,714.00
Phil Mickelson 3 $1,920,714.00
Paul Casey 4 $1,575,000.00
Tom McKibbin 4 $1,509,875.00
Richard Bland 4 $1,380,750.00
Cameron Tringale 4 $1,378,500.00
Bryson DeChambeau 4 $1,358,250.00
Harold Varner III 4 $1,170,500.00
Tyrrell Hatton 4 $1,157,714.00
Peter Uihlein 4 $1,142,589.00
Louis Oosthuizen 4 $1,136,000.00
Anirban Lahiri 4 $1,131,750.00
Marc Leishman 4 $1,127,000.00
Charl Schwartzel 4 $947,357.00
Dustin Johnson 4 $942,250.00
Sam Horsfield 4 $925,500.00
Thomas Pieters 4 $922,500.00
Caleb Surratt 4 $902,500.00
Kevin Na 4 $899,500.00
Bubba Watson 4 $862,500.00
Patrick Reed 4 $840,000.00
Jason Kokrak 4 $832,857.00
Cameron Smith 4 $787,500.00
Chieh-Po Lee 4 $755,000.00
Graeme McDowell 4 $712,500.00
Martin Kaymer 4 $703,333.00
Luis Masaveu 4 $692,714.00
Brendan Steele 4 $667,214.00
Danny Lee 4 $634,357.00
Henrik Stenson 4 $625,000.00
Matthew Wolff 4 $586,190.00
Lee Westwood 4 $580,000.00
Matt Jones 4 $569,357.00
Andy Ogletree 4 $543,750.00
Branden Grace 4 $517,500.00
Yubin Jang 4 $514,464.00
Charles Howell III 4 $504,464.00
Ian Poulter 4 $504,107.00
Mito Pereira 4 $442,500.00
Talor Gooch 4 $410,000.00
Frederik Kjettrup 4 $370,714.00
Anthony Kim 4 $291,250.00
Ollie Schniederjans 2 $290,357.00
Wade Ormsby 2 $245,000.00
John Catlin 1 $125,833.00

By The Associated Press

