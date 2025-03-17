LIV Golf Money Leaders

Player year-to-date money rankings through LIV Golf Singapore

Player Trn Money Joaquin Niemann 4 $8,457,857.00 Sergio Garcia 4 $4,936,000.00 Adrian Meronk 4 $4,589,357.00 Jon Rahm 4 $3,755,375.00 Dean Burmester 4 $3,632,500.00 Sebastian Muñoz 4 $3,180,375.00 Brooks Koepka 4 $3,010,857.00 David Puig 4 $2,789,500.00 Abraham Ancer 4 $2,687,500.00 Carlos Ortiz 4 $2,362,500.00 Lucas Herbert 4 $2,340,750.00 Ben Campbell 4 $2,120,714.00 Phil Mickelson 3 $1,920,714.00 Paul Casey 4 $1,575,000.00 Tom McKibbin 4 $1,509,875.00 Richard Bland 4 $1,380,750.00 Cameron Tringale 4 $1,378,500.00 Bryson DeChambeau 4 $1,358,250.00 Harold Varner III 4 $1,170,500.00 Tyrrell Hatton 4 $1,157,714.00 Peter Uihlein 4 $1,142,589.00 Louis Oosthuizen 4 $1,136,000.00 Anirban Lahiri 4 $1,131,750.00 Marc Leishman 4 $1,127,000.00 Charl Schwartzel 4 $947,357.00 Dustin Johnson 4 $942,250.00 Sam Horsfield 4 $925,500.00 Thomas Pieters 4 $922,500.00 Caleb Surratt 4 $902,500.00 Kevin Na 4 $899,500.00 Bubba Watson 4 $862,500.00 Patrick Reed 4 $840,000.00 Jason Kokrak 4 $832,857.00 Cameron Smith 4 $787,500.00 Chieh-Po Lee 4 $755,000.00 Graeme McDowell 4 $712,500.00 Martin Kaymer 4 $703,333.00 Luis Masaveu 4 $692,714.00 Brendan Steele 4 $667,214.00 Danny Lee 4 $634,357.00 Henrik Stenson 4 $625,000.00 Matthew Wolff 4 $586,190.00 Lee Westwood 4 $580,000.00 Matt Jones 4 $569,357.00 Andy Ogletree 4 $543,750.00 Branden Grace 4 $517,500.00 Yubin Jang 4 $514,464.00 Charles Howell III 4 $504,464.00 Ian Poulter 4 $504,107.00 Mito Pereira 4 $442,500.00 Talor Gooch 4 $410,000.00 Frederik Kjettrup 4 $370,714.00 Anthony Kim 4 $291,250.00 Ollie Schniederjans 2 $290,357.00 Wade Ormsby 2 $245,000.00 John Catlin 1 $125,833.00

By The Associated Press