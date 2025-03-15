Mostly Cloudy
55.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Holger Rune beats Daniil Medvedev to advance to the BNP Paribas Open final

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Indian Wells Tennis

Holger Rune beats Daniil Medvedev to advance to the BNP Paribas Open final

Photo Icon View Photo

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Twelfth-seeded Holger Rune beat fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev 7-6, 6-4 on Saturday to advance to the BNP Paribas Open final.

Rune will face the winner of the second semifinal between two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 2 seed, and 13th-seeded Jack Draper.

The 21-year-old Rune, from Denmark, has four ATP Tour titles. His biggest victory came in the 2022 ATP Masters 1000 Paris event.

Medvedev won the last of his 20 ATP Tour titles in 2023. The 29-year-old Russian lost to Alcaraz last year in the Indian Wells final.

In the women’s final Sunday, top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka will face 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva. They won semifinal matches Friday night in chilly conditions.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 