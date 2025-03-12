Formula 1 in 2025: How to watch the Australian Grand Prix on TV and what to know

Formula 1 in 2025: How to watch the Australian Grand Prix on TV and what to know View Photo

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Get ready for the Australian Grand Prix with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year’s first Formula 1 race, what the schedule is and more:

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., ESPN.

— Other countries are listed here.

What is the Australian Grand Prix schedule?

— March 14: First and second practice sessions.

— March 15: Third practice and qualifying.

— March 16: The Australian Grand Prix.

Where is the Australian Grand Prix taking place?

The Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit is laid out around a lake in Melbourne’s inner suburbs and uses roads which are open to the public for the remainder of the year. It’s a relatively fast track but overtaking is often difficult. This will be the first time since 2019 Australia hosts the season-opening race. One of the lowlights of Verstappen’s 2024 world championship season was at Melbourne Park, where he went out in the fourth lap of the race with a fiery mechanical failure.

What do I need to know about F1 and the Australian Grand Prix?

Get caught up:

— Red carpet, fashion and music: F1 launches its 2025 season Hollywood style

— Any hope Red Bull’s Christian Horner had of leaving last year’s sordid season behind him has been dashed

— Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli says Lewis Hamilton told him to enjoy himself in F1

— Oscar Piastri has signed a “multi-year” contract extension with McLaren

— George Russell says he won’t change approach to Max Verstappen after F1 feud in 2024

— Lando Norris says he’ll drive with ‘elbows out’ to compete with Max Verstappen this F1 season

— Meet Formula 1’s biggest rookie class in year

— Lewis Hamilton wants to win another F1 title at 40. It hasn’t been done since the 1960s

Key stats at Albert Park

5 — Max Verstappen is targeting a fifth world title in a row. Only three other drivers — including Lewis Hamilton — have won five titles. Of those, only Michael Schumacher won five consecutively.

8 — Hamilton is aiming to win a record-breaking eighth title after joining his new team, Ferrari.

24 – The Australian Grand Prix kicks off a 24-race schedule, matching the record set last year for the longest F1 season.

What was said in preseason testing?

“I am really enjoying the car. We’re slowly bonding, I think.” — Lewis Hamilton shares positive impressions of his Ferrari SF-25.

“It is difficult to tell where everyone’s pace is, so there is still a bit of work to do for us.” — Max Verstappen admits he and Red Bull aren’t sure where they stand compared with rival teams.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing