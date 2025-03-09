Love the leader entering the final run of women’s monobob world championship at Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaysha Love of the U.S. is the leader with one run left in the women’s monobob world championship at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

Love — bidding for her first world title — has a three-run time of 2 minutes, 58.87 seconds. That puts her 0.17 seconds ahead of two-time defending world monobob champion Laura Nolte of Germany, and 0.24 seconds ahead of Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S.

Love was the leader after Saturday’s first two runs and had a third-run time of 59.49 seconds. That was a bit slower than the third-run times for both Nolte (59.41) and Meyers Taylor (59.46), but Love’s margin after Saturday was enough to ensure that she would hang onto the lead.

The fourth run will be later Sunday in Lake Placid.

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer