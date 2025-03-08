Scotland starts impressively at Murrayfield but has to weather Wales comeback

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland treated Murrayfield to a show in its last home Six Nations game and gave Wales a record-extending 16th consecutive defeat by 35-29 on Saturday.

Scotland equaled its highest score against Wales from 1924 and 2023.

The Scots ran Wales ragged with five tries, all of them converted by captain Finn Russell. His first conversion from the sideline earned a bigger cheer than usual after he missed a last-minute goalkick in the one-point loss to England two weeks ago.

That loss dropped Scotland out of title contention but it can still have an impact in the race in the last round next weekend when it can try and spoil France’s title bid in Paris.

Scotland led 35-8 with 30 minutes to go but dropped off in intensity and Wales struck back with three converted tries.

The last of them by Max Llewellyn in the 84th minute gave the visitors valuable bonus points for four tries and losing within seven. It could make a difference in regard to the wooden spoon.

Ultimately, Wales was too ambitious for its own good in the first half, trying to play in its own half and paying a price, losing three straight to Scotland for the first time since 1991.

