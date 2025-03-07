Britain’s Matt Weston is the slider to catch at men’s skeleton world championship in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Weston’s lead in the men’s skeleton world championship grew to 1.65 seconds going into the fourth and final run later Friday at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

Weston arrived at the track Friday with a lead of 0.89 seconds. The British slider had the fastest time in each of Thursday’s first two heats and was first down the track Friday, with a nearly mistake-free run that padded his lead even more.

He had a track-record time of 52.80 seconds in his third run, topping 75 mph on his way down the chute in the headfirst-sliding sport. The record had been 52.87 seconds, set by Russia’s Alexander Tretiakov in 2019.

Weston’s time through three runs is 2 minutes, 41.82 seconds. Germany’s Axel Jungk is second in 2:43.47 and Britain’s Marcus Wyatt is third 2:43.50.

Weston is bidding to become a two-time world champion, after winning at St. Moritz, Switzerland, two years ago. He also won the overall World Cup title this season for the second consecutive year.

