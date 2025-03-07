Hataoka and Porter atop the leaderboard after second round of LPGA in China

Hataoka and Porter atop the leaderboard after second round of LPGA in China View Photo

SANYA, China (AP) — Nasa Hataoka and Cassie Porter were atop the leaderboard with a one-shot lead Friday after the second round of the LPGA’s Blue Bay tournament on China’s southern island of Hainan.

Hataoka shot a 6-under 66 and Porter was in with a 68, both 7-under 137 after two rounds.

Rio Takeda was a shot behind after a 69, and Gabbie Lopez (70) and Auston Kim (71) were two back.

Jeeno Thitikul, the LPGA’s No. 2 ranked player, shot a 73 and was five shots off the lead. Home favorite Ruoning Yin of China, No. 4-ranked by the LPGA, shot a 74 and was nine shot behind.

Defending champion Bailey Tarday was 10 shots behind after a 72.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf