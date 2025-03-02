Journalism beats odds-on favorite Barnes to win San Felipe on road to Kentucky Derby View Photo

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Journalism ran down odds-on favorite Barnes in the stretch to win the $300,000 San Felipe Stakes by 1 3/4 lengths at Santa Anita on Saturday and move into contention for the Kentucky Derby in May.

Ridden by Umberto Rispoli, Journalism ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.24. He paid $8.20, $2.80 and $2.10 at 3-1 odds.

“Obviously it’s nice to have a horse on the Triple Crown trail,” winning trainer Michael McCarthy said.

Barnes returned $2.20 and $2.10 in losing for the first time. The 3-year-old colt was one of three entries from Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. Rodriguez was third and paid $2.10 to show. Baffert’s other runner, Mellencamp, was fourth.

Journalism earned 37.5 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby. Barnes received 18.75 points, Rodriguez 7.5 points and Smooth Cruisein 3.75 points. The field was reduced to five when Berlin Wall was scratched early in the day.

Angled to the outside by Rispoli for the stretch drive, Journalism took dead aim at Barnes and collared him inside the final furlong.

“He broke really sharp,” Rispoli said. “He is the kind of horse that for the first furlong he needs to adjust himself. The trip was perfect. I couldn’t ask for anything better. Once I took him out and pressed the button he put on the beast mode.”

