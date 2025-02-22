American golfer Angel Yin moves into third-round lead at LPGA Thailand tournament View Photo

PATTAYA, Thailand (AP) — Angel Yin birdied three of her final four holes on the front nine to help set up an 8-under 64 Saturday to take a five-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Thailand tournament.

The American had a three-round total of 21-under 195 at Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course..

Sponsor invite Akie Iwai of Japan, who led after the first two rounds, shot 71 and dropped into second place.

The event is the first stop of the LPGA’s so-called Asian swing before the tour moves to Singapore and China over the next two weeks.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf