AP PHOTOS: Defying gravity and other highlights of the Asian Winter Games

HARBIN, China (AP) — Associated Press photographers captured the most exciting moments of the first six days of the Asian Winter Games, including some gravity-defying moves from ice hockey, figure skating and the Alpine skiing events teams.

Spectators wearing heavy winter clothes flocked to the city of Harbin in northeast China, which is hosting the Games.

The home-court advantage went, expectedly, to the Chinese team with the loudest cheers from the stands.

Some also took photos with much-loved mascots, and beaming athletes stood proudly on podiums as they received their medals.

These games follow the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing in 2022, held in a bubble because of restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By ANDY WONG and AARON FAVILA

Assocaited Press