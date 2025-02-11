Maverick McNealy learns that winning late in the year is not as rewarding as winning early

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Winning still has plenty of perks on the PGA Tour, from a two-year exemption to invitations to the Masters and the PGA Championship.

But there’s a difference between winning early and winning late.

Nick Taylor and Harris English failed to finish in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup last year, which is no longer a problem. By winning in Honolulu (Taylor) and San Diego (English), they are in the $20 million signature events for the rest of the year.

Such was the case in 2024 for Matthieu Pavon (San Diego), Jake Knapp (Mexico) and Taylor (Phoenix).

And then there’s Maverick McNealy. He won the season-ending RSM Classic at Sea Island. That got him into Kapalua — the first of eight signature events — as a PGA Tour winner. Having easily finished in the top 60, that assured him spots in the other two signature events on the West Coast swing.

But he’s not yet in the next two, Bay Hill and Hilton Head.

“The weird thing about last year was that winning early in the year was way more valuable than winning late in the year,” McNealy said. “Because you look at Matthieu Pavon — wins the Farmers, third event of the season, he’s in all the signature events the rest of the year.”

McNealy also cited Jhonattan Vegas, who was having a rough time until winning the 3M Open in Minnesota in July. That barely got him into the postseason and Vegas lasted one playoff event. Vegas was at Kapalua as a tournament winner, and he barely got into Pebble Beach, which has an 80-man field (instead of 72) because of the amateurs.

“The timing of the win based on the way that was set up mattered a lot, which was an interesting consequence,” McNealy said.

That much is evident this week at the Genesis Invitational, which is missing six players who won tournaments that offered full FedEx Cup points last year — Vegas, Rafael Campos, Matt McCarty, Patton Kizzire, Peter Malnati and Davis Riley.

Malnati got into five signature events after his win at the Valspar Championship, so he had his chances. Riley won at Colonial in May, giving him access to only two signature events. The other six won after the signature events — excluding the PGA Tour postseason — were done.

McNealy believes there is a solution, he’s just not sure what it is.

“I haven’t spent a ton of time thinking about it,” he said. “I’ve really just been trying to get my golf game in good shape.”

LA wildfire initiative

The Genesis Invitational had to relocate from Riviera to Torrey Pines because of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. The tournament is still all about LA.

Genesis, which has North American headquarters in Southern California, TGR Live and the PGA Tour have launched “California Rises” to drive relief and recovery efforts.

Genesis is donating $8 million — $7.5 million from 100 tournament vehicles, the rest cash contributions.

“Together with our partners at TGR Live and the PGA Tour, the focus of the 2025 Genesis Invitational will be helping those affected by the wildfires,” said Jose Munoz, president and global CEO of Genesis.

The Genesis vehicles used during the week at Torrey Pines will be donated to various organizations including the Salvation Army, Think Watts Foundation and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. The groups will use the vehicles for relief and recovery, including supporting those who have lost their transportation.

In addition, ticket fees will be donated to the initiative and proceeds from “California Rises” merchandise at the tournament will go toward charity.

DJ and TaylorMade

Dustin Johnson began the LIV Golf season with TaylorMade clubs in his golf bag, just like always. The difference was the equipment company’s logo missing from his apparel and bag.

Johnson is no longer under contract with TaylorMade, with whom he has been since he first joined the PGA Tour in 2008. The latest deal expired in 2024. He had the logo of his LIV team “4 Aces” on his cap and golf bag.

Johnson’s manager at Hambric Sports, David Winkle, said that with so much uncertainty in the game, TaylorMade inquired about a one-year “bridge” deal to see what the golf landscape looked like after this year. Winkle submitted a proposal and said the two sides were too far apart to agree to a new contract.

That makes Johnson a free agent, and Winkle said one major company already has shown interest. Meanwhile, the former No. 1 player is likely to test out new equipment. He could have an assortment of brands or stick with all TaylorMade equipment.

“It’s been a great partnership,” Winkle said, suggesting the relationship would not change even if some of the equipment did.

Berger’s motivation

Daniel Berger makes his first appearance in a signature event this week at Torrey Pines, perhaps because he was driven by not getting in the last one.

Berger qualified for the Genesis Invitational through the “Aon Swing Five” that takes the collective results from the previous month. Berger was a runner-up at the Phoenix Open.

Each signature event gets four sponsor exemptions.

“I asked for a sponsor exemption into Pebble Beach where the last time I played it I won,” he said. “And two years in a row, I didn’t get that exemption, so it kind of was a little chip on my shoulder to get it done without needing anyone’s help.”

Berger won at Pebble Beach in 2021, the year he made his first Ryder Cup team. But then he suffered a back injury so severe that he missed all of 2023. When he returned last year, he didn’t register a top 10 until the fall.

Berger, who fell as low as No. 319 in the world, is up to No. 59 and edging closer to a top-50 ranking that could get him back to the Masters. Playing in the Genesis Invitational can only help.

Divots

Four of the six winners on the PGA Tour this year already were eligible for the Masters. Harris English (Farmers Insurance Open) and Nick Taylor (Sony Open) were the exceptions. … Jordan Spieth had a busy week in the Phoenix Open. “I had a new putter and a new driver and a new wrist, and I was trying to figure out how to manage all three,” he said after a tie for fourth in his second start after wrist surgery. … Boise State junior Cole Rueck won the Collegiate Showcase at Torrey Pines on Monday. The winner used to get a spot in the Genesis Invitational before it came a limited-field signature event. Now he gets into the Barracuda Championship near Lake Tahoe in July. … International players have won five of the six tournaments on the PGA Tour this year. English at Torrey Pines is the exception.

Stat of the week

Emiliano Grillo made scores of 1, 2, 3 and 4 on the par-3 16th hole at the Phoenix Open.

Final word

“I feel like the atmosphere at Bethpage would be pretty similar to this, especially for me as a European. Lots of people shouting at me.” — Phoenix Open winner Thomas Detry of Belgium, when asked what it would mean to make the Ryder Cup this year at Bethpage Black.

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer