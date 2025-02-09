Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen in line to win downhill gold at world championships

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen was in line to win the men’s downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships on Sunday after the top-ranked racers completed their runs.

Von Allmen beat second-placed Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria by 0.24 seconds.

His Swiss teammate Alexis Monney was 0.31 behind in third.

Defending champion Marco Odermatt was fifth, two days after the Swiss star won gold in the super-G.

The 23-year-old von Allmen is competing in his first worlds. He has yet to win a downhill on the World Cup circuit but finished runner-up three times this season and won a super-G in Wengen.

Results were not official yet because lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.

