Langenhan, Germany dominate on final day of luge’s world championships View Photo

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — History for Max Langenhan. History for Felix Loch.

Once again, Germany proved its dominance at the luge world championships — finishing off in style Saturday with a two more gold medals, giving the perennial power five wins in seven events over the weekend.

Langenhan became the fifth luge athlete to win back-to-back men’s singles world championships — holding off German teammate Felix Loch for the gold medal.

“This is an absolute dream day,” Langenhan said. ”Standing at the top of the podium with Felix is awesome.”

Loch won silver, his record-setting 11th career men’s singles medal at worlds. He had been tied with Italy’s Armin Zöggeler before Saturday’s silver. Austria’s Nico Gleirscher was third.

The top U.S. finisher was Jonny Gustafson, who placed eighth.

In the team relay, the German team of Langenhan, Julia Taubitz, Hannes Orlamuender and Paul Gubitz on one doubles sled, Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal on the other, won the last gold medal awarded on the weekend.

Austria was second in the relay and Canada, on home ice, was third — one spot ahead of the U.S.

Up next

Luge’s World Cup season resumes next weekend in Pyeongchang, South Korea. It’s expected that some sliders will skip the season’s two remaining World Cup stops, first Pyeongchang and then the finale in two weeks at Yanqing, China.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports