Norwegian skier Haugan leads rain-affected slalom in Kitzbuehel. World champion Kristoffersen out View Photo

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — Norwegian skier Timon Haugan posted the fastest time in the rain-affected opening run of a men’s World Cup slalom on Sunday.

Aiming for his second win of the season, Haugan finished 0.07 seconds ahead of Steven Amiez of France.

Haugan’s former teammate Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, starting for Brazil this season after returning from a year off, loomed 0.25 behind in third, followed by Olympic champion Clement Noel of France five-hundredths further back in fourth.

Pinheiro Braathen clocked the fastest times in the first two sections but lost half a second on Haugan in the last part of his run.

“Kitzbuehel is my place. The buzz and energy here are what I love,” said Pinheiro Braathen, who finished third in a slalom in Beaver Creek, Colorado, in December for Brazil’s first ever World Cup podium in Alpine skiing.

Slalom world champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who led the discipline standings coming into the race, straddled a gate early in his run and the Norwegian failed to finish.

the rain became heavier during the race, limiting visibility for racers.

Albert Popov, winner of a night slalom in Italy last month, moved his finger like a windshield wiper after the Bulgarian finished 1.3 seconds off the lead.

The second run was scheduled for later Sunday.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine/skiing