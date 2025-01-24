Filly Thorpedo Anna wins Horse of the Year at the Eclipse Awards

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Thorpedo Anna won Horse of the Year honors at the Eclipse Awards on Thursday night, becoming only the second 3-year-old filly to beat male competition for the top trophy.

Trained by Ken McPeek, she earned six Grade 1 victories last year, including the Kentucky Oaks, and finished second in the Travers to Fierceness. She also claimed 3-year-old filly honors in the 54th annual ceremony at The Breakers Palm Beach.

Thorpedo Anna received 193 out of a possible 240 first-place votes. Sierra Leone finished second with 10 votes and Fierceness received five.

Filly Rachel Alexandra was the 2009 Horse of the Year.

Sierra Leone, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November, won 3-year-old male honors.

Chad Brown won his fifth career Eclipse as trainer of the year. He trains Sierra Leone, who lost a dramatic three-way photo finish to the McPeek-trained Mystik Dan in the Kentucky Derby and finished third in the Belmont Stakes. Brown was the leading money earner among North American trainers with over $30 million in purses.

“I finally beat Ken McPeek in a photo,” Brown joked. “If you want to trade photos, I’ll take the Derby.”

Flavien Prat, who won two Breeders’ Cup races last year including the Classic, was voted top jockey. The 32-year-old Frenchman broke Jerry Bailey’s record with 56 graded stakes victories last year.

“It’s a lot of hard work, dedication and it couldn’t have been done without the support of all the owners, the trainers, their dedicated staff and horses, of course,” Prat said.

Erik Asmussen, the youngest son of North America’s all-time leading trainer, Steve Asmussen, earned apprentice jockey honors. The 22-year-old who is based in Texas rode his first career winner last January at Sam Houston Park. Asmussen’s uncle, Cash, won the same award in 1979.

“This game means everything to me,” an emotional Asmussen said. “Thank you to my family. I got the best group around me. Most importantly, just thank you to the horses. They’re special.”

Godolphin LLC was honored as outstanding owner for the fifth consecutive year, while Godolphin was voted as top breeder.

Citizen Bull was named 2-year-old male, while 2-year-old filly honors went to Immersive.

Other winners were: National Treasure as older dirt male; Idiomatic as older dirt female; Straight No Chaser as male sprinter; Soul of an Angel as female sprinter; Ireland-bred Rebel’s Romance as male turf horse; Moira as female turf horse; and Snap Decision as steeplechase horse.

The awards are voted on by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, Daily Racing Form and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters.

