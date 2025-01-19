Novak Djokovic won’t speak to the Australian Open’s local TV network without an apology View Photo

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic declined to do a customary post-match TV interview at the Australian Open after his win Sunday night to protest comments made on air by someone who works for the official broadcaster of the tournament in the host country.

Djokovic said he wants an apology from Channel 9 and Tony Jones, who called the 24-time Grand Slam champion overrated and a has-been during an on-air appearance at Melbourne Park where a crowd of the player’s supporters were chanting.

Djokovic, a 37-year-old from Serbia, did not name Jones, but said a “famous sports journalist who works for official broadcaster, Channel 9 … made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments toward me.”

Djokovic said he will continue to avoid speaking to the network.

“I leave it to Channel 9 to handle this the way they think they see fit. That’s all,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic later posted a message on X reiterating why he declined to speak. That triggered a reply from billionaire X owner Elon Musk, who said “It’s way better just to talk to the public directly than go through the negativity filter of legacy media.”

Djokovic replied to Musk’s tweet with “Indeed” followed by a raised hands emoji.

After beating Jiri Lehecka in three sets at Rod Laver Arena to reach the quarterfinals, Djokovic was expected to speak to former player Jim Courier on television. Instead, Djokovic held the microphone and told the crowd: “Thank you very much for being here tonight. I appreciate your presence and the support. I’ll see you next round. Thank you very much.”

Later, at his news conference, Djokovic began with a statement, telling reporters why he didn’t do the interview and clarifying he was upset by Jones and the broadcaster, not Courier or the fans in the stadium.

He said that he also spoke to Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia, about the issue.

“I just wanted to make sure that he knows where I stand and the reasons behind it,” Djokovic said. “So I told him: ‘If you guys want to fine me for not giving an on-court interview, that’s OK.’ I’ll accept that ’cause I feel like this is something that needs to be done. That’s all there is to it.”

