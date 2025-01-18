Goretzka stars as Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead to 7 points with win over Wolfsburg

BERLIN (AP) — Leon Goretzka scored twice for Bayern Munich as it beat Wolfsburg 3-2 to open a seven-point lead in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Defending champion Bayer Leverkusen could restore the four-point gap with a win at home against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the late game.

Goretzka fell out of favor at Bayern last season but reminded the club’s bosses of his qualities by scoring twice for the first time since March.

Bayern started well with Leroy Sané striking the crossbar, then Harry Kane forcing a save from Kamil Grabara in the Wolfsburg goal.

But it took Goretzka to open the scoring in the 20th after surging through the middle of the field before firing inside the far post. Goretzka’s second goal in the 62nd – coming after Michael Olise’s goal in the 39th – proved to be the winner after Mohammed Amoura scored twice for Wolfsburg.

Leipzig squandered a three-goal lead at last-place Bochum as Myron Boadu scored a second-half hat trick for the home team.

Stuttgart capitalized with a 4-0 rout of Freiburg to overtake Leipzig and move to fourth, the last place for Champions League qualification. Leipzig dropped a point behind Stuttgart in fifth.

Also, St. Pauli defeated relegation rival Heidenheim 2-0 away, and Hoffenheim won at Holstein Kiel 3-1.

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer