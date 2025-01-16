PGA Tour to move Genesis Invitational out of Riviera. New venue to be determined

The PGA Tour is moving the Genesis Invitational out of Riviera next month out of respect for the deadly wildfires that have decimated parts of Los Angeles, including the Pacific Palisades neighborhood where Riviera is located.

Still to be determined is where the $20 million signature event, with Tiger Woods as the tournament host, will relocate for Feb. 13-16.

One option is another golf course that already is part of the West Coast Swing — away from Los Angeles — which would limit the costs and hours required to build out a tournament site with everything from grandstands to corporate hospitality to television structures.

Riviera, which sits just south of Sunset Boulevard and about 4 miles from the Pacific Ocean, was not damaged in the fires that have killed at least 25 people and destroyed more than 12,000 structures.

The tour has resisted any decision until some movement had been made on containing fires. It decided to relocate in collaboration with title sponsor Genesis, Riviera Country Club and TGR Live, which hosts the event.

The announcement of a new venue is expected in the coming days.

“The PGA Tour is identifying the most impactful ways the tournament can support the Los Angeles community and the ongoing relief efforts,” it said in a statement, encouraging people to help with support on its website.

Riviera was founded 99 years ago and has hosted U.S. Open and the PGA Championship. The club is scheduled to host the U.S. Women’s Open for the first time in 2026, and the golf competition for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. It also will host the U.S. Open in 2031 for the first time since 1948.

This will be the first time what previously was called the Los Angeles Open is not at Riviera since 1998, when it was held at the TPC Valencia because Riviera was preparing to host the U.S. Senior Open that year.

The tournament was first held at Riviera in 1929.

Firefighters are still battling the two largest fires (Palisades and Eaton). Still to come is clearing ravaged communities of toxic ash and debris before any effort to rebuild. Officials said Thursday residents will have to wait at least another week to start inspecting what’s left of their homes because of dangerous debris in burned areas.

Woods has an exemption to play any of the signature events this year. The Genesis Invitational is the only non-major he has played on the PGA Tour schedule since his 2021 car crash.

He said on Tuesday during his TMRW Golf League debut, “We’re trying to just figure everything out and make sure that everyone is safe and we have meetings scheduled going forward.”

“But as of right now, we’re not really focused on the tournament. It’s more about what we can do to help everyone who’s struggling, who’s lost homes and had their lives changed,” he said.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer